KALISPELL, Mont. — A dog that was missing for nine days after a vehicle crash in Montana has been reunited with his Seattle-area owner.

Liz Smith, who lives outside Seattle, told the Daily Inter Lake that her chihuahua-pug mix named Hank jumped out of an open door after Smith and her mother crashed into a rock wall on U.S. Highway 93 on February 5.

Smith, police officials and volunteers searched for the dog, which was found Friday in the town of Lakeside.

Hank had lost 6 pounds and was missing the sweater he had been wearing, but he was otherwise OK.

“It’s just a miracle,” Smith said, who said she adopted the dog after he was rescued from flooding in Georgia in 2018.