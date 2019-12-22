A dog died Sunday afternoon and another needed medical treatment after fire crews pulled them out of a house fire in the Seward Park area.

Fire crews responding just after 1 p.m. found no human occupants during a primary search of the home in the 6500 block of Seward Park Avenue South, according to the Seattle Fire Department’s posts on social media. But a search of the entire building led them to two dogs, which the crews pulled from the house.

Despite life-saving efforts, one of the dogs died. The other was taken for medical treatment, according to the department.