We know you’re out there. It’s apple harvesting season. You’re still buying Red Delicious apples, despite headlines such as this one in The New York Times: “The long, monstrous reign of the Red Delicious is ending.”

Don’t write off the Red Delicious. It used to make up three-quarters of fresh apple production in Washington state. The projected 2022 numbers are Gala with 20%, and Red Delicious and Honeycrisp tied at No. 2 with 14%. Still here!

We want to talk to you Red Delicious fans, and haters.

Email staff reporter Erik Lacitis at elacitis@seattletimes.com.

Include your name and contact phone number (not for publication).