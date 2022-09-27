We know you’re out there. It’s apple harvesting season. You’re still buying Red Delicious apples, despite headlines such as this one in The New York Times: “The long, monstrous reign of the Red Delicious is ending.”
Don’t write off the Red Delicious. It used to make up three-quarters of fresh apple production in Washington state. The projected 2022 numbers are Gala with 20%, and Red Delicious and Honeycrisp tied at No. 2 with 14%. Still here!
We want to talk to you Red Delicious fans, and haters.
Email staff reporter Erik Lacitis at elacitis@seattletimes.com.
Include your name and contact phone number (not for publication).
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.