PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A Bremerton doctor who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting five female patients during exams at a clinic has been sentenced to nine months in jail.
The Kitsap Sun reports that 49-year-old Darren Michael Chotiner received the maximum sentence in Kitsap County Superior Court Monday.
Chotiner was initially charged in 2015 with second-degree rape and indecent liberties for sexual assaults on women at Peninsula Community Health Services. He pleaded guilty to lesser charges last month, including second-degree assault.
The charges involve five victims but the judge ordered Chotiner to not have contact with 22 women listed as victims in court documents.
Nine women have sued the nonprofit clinic where Chotiner worked in federal court, alleging clinic officials failed to properly supervise the doctor.
Information in this report from: Kitsap Sun