The B-29 Doc History Restored Tour has touched down at the Museum of Flight, south of Seattle. Manufactured in Wichita during World War II, the Superfortress was eventually left to deteriorate in the Mojave Desert until volunteers restored it. After some routine maintenance, the plane will be available for ground and cockpit tours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 19-20 and from noon-4:30 p.m. May 21-22. Rides are sold out, but check for updates at b29doc.com/rides.