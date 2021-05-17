The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance last week: Fully vaccinated people can now shed their masks in most outdoor and indoor settings.

While masks are still required on public transit and the new guidance does not override local mask mandates, for many, it offers a glimpse at activities that were unthinkable this time last year.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines for all adults. However, only Pfizer has been approved for children ages 12 and up. No vaccine is authorized for younger children.

That means parents following guidelines could find themselves in a situation where not every member of the family is vaccinated. If you’re in this situation — or work in a child care setting with unvaccinated children — we’d like to hear from you about how you plan to navigate a post-mask world.

Do you plan to take off your mask in public places while around children? Will you ask your child to continue wearing a mask?

Would your coronavirus precautions be different if you were not around unvaccinated children? Have your children been good about wearing masks so far?