A search continued Saturday for a recreational diver, a 33-year-old Edmonds man, who went missing Friday morning in the waters off Lighthouse Park in Mukilteo.

The Mukilteo police and fire departments responded to a diver-in-distress call around 9:15 a.m. Friday. Two recreational divers had entered the water together earlier in the morning. When officers arrived, one diver, a 33-year-old Everett man was on the shore and was uninjured. His dive companion had not surfaced.

Units from the Coast Guard, Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Everett Police, Everett Fire, Mountlake Terrace Police, Marysville Police and Washington State Ferries began searching, using search and rescue boats, a Coast Guard helicopter and several drones.

Weather conditions and visibility were both poor in and around the water and the Coast Guard suspended the search around 4 p.m. Friday, then resumed Saturday morning.

The missing man has not been publicly identified.