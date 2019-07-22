Discovery Park and Kitsap County beaches are open for swimming again after 3 million gallons of sewage spilled into Puget Sound Friday.

The North and South beaches at Discovery Park reopened Monday afternoon, according to Public Health — Seattle & King County. Water quality tests from the past three days have been compliant with state standards.

Discovery Park’s beaches were the only ones in King County closed to water activities after a power outage caused a failure at the West Point Treatment Plant.

Kitsap County, which closed three beaches to water contact after the spill, lifted its no-contact advisory Monday morning.