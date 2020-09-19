By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Alan Berner
Most Read Local Stories
- Air quality finally improves in Seattle area as shifting wind, rain scour region
- Thousands of people left King County during peak of Seattle boom, new data shows
- After prostitution arrest, Seattle police captain got preferential treatment from fellow officers WATCH
- What health officials say you should do now that Seattle's air quality has improved
- Coronavirus daily news updates, September 18: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.