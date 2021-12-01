Looking for an easier way to show your proof of vaccination? Washington state’s digital COVID-19 vaccine verification tool, WA Verify, has officially launched.

The tool allows individuals to present a QR code when asked by restaurants, arenas and other establishments to show proof of vaccination. The tool draws upon records from the state’s immunization system.

In order to access your record, WA Verify asks for your name, date of birth, contact information and a four-digit PIN (needed to securely access digital records, the website says). The system will text you a link to get a scannable QR code and digital copy of your COVID-19 vaccination records.

Currently all large indoor and outdoor events in Washington require attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test. In King County, the same is required for any restaurant, bar, gym, theater or entertainment venue as well.

People with iPhones can save the QR code to the Apple Health app and Android users can save the code to Google Pay. To access multiple vaccination records associated with a single phone number or email address, the site instructs you to enter each digital verification record request separately.

If you received a vaccine from a federal agency like the Department of Defense, Indian Health Service or the Department of Veterans Affairs, you will have to contact those agencies for proof. The tool also only covers Washington state’s immunization system.

The Seattle Times previously reported when Washington state quietly rolled out the tool in October. However shortly after the article was published, the site became unavailable.

The tool was developed with DOH’s Office of Innovation and Technology and partners at MITRE, Microsoft and the state of California, according to DOH.

Aside from WA Verify, the following are also considered acceptable types of verification in Washington state:

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination card, or a photo of one

A printout from the Washington State Immunization Information System

A screenshot or Certificate of Immunization Status from MyIR or MyIR Mobile

A verified electronic medical record printout from your medical provider

DOH is also celebrating a year of success with WA Notify, an exposure notification app that tells users if they have been near anyone who has tested positive in the last two weeks. About 2.62 million people in the state have enabled WA Notify, accounting for 43% of smartphone users in Washington, according to DOH.