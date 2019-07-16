If you bought a lottery ticket at Brier Grocery for the July 3 lotto jackpot, you might want to look a bit closer at your ticket numbers. It could be worth $12.2 million.
A winning Lotto Jackpot ticket for the highest jackpot in a decade was sold at the convenience store, but the prize remains unclaimed, according to Washington’s Lottery. The numbers are 05-12-13-27-34-49.
The winner has until Dec. 30 to claim the prize. After that, one-third of the money goes to a reserve account for economic development and the rest goes to future lottery prizes.
