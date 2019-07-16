If you bought a lottery ticket at Brier Grocery for the July 3 Lotto jackpot, you might want to look a bit closer at your ticket numbers. It could be worth $12.2 million.

A winning Lotto Jackpot ticket for the highest jackpot in a decade was sold at the convenience store, but the prize remains unclaimed, according to Washington’s Lottery. The numbers are 05-12-13-27-34-49.

The winner has until Dec. 30 to claim the prize. After that, one-third of the money goes to a reserve account for economic development and the rest goes to future lottery prizes.

There are more than a dozen prizes worth $10,000 or more that are unclaimed throughout the state. Each can be turned in up to 180 days from its drawing date. The winner of a $220,000 prize for a ticket purchased in Spokane Valley in January is on a tight deadline: That person has until this Thursday to claim the jackpot.

The July 3 drawing’s $12.2 million prize is high, but nowhere near the highest lottery winnings in Washington state. In 2011, retired Boeing worker Jim McCullar won $190 million after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket in an Ephrata supermarket. In 2016, Michael Burkett won the $157 million jackpot on a ticket he bought in West Seattle. He chose the one-time cash payment option of $102.8 million.

Brier residents who didn’t buy the $12.2 million lottery ticket may still get a piece of the pie: The ZIP code where the ticket was purchased, 98036, is slightly luckier than others across the state, according to state lottery data. Of the jackpot-game tickets sold there, about 10 percent had winning numbers. Across the state, about 9 percent of draw tickets are winners.