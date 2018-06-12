Open-government advocates worry that the mayor and City Council may have conferred and made decisions outside a public meeting — which would be a violation. And the city’s meeting announcement to the media also missed the required 24 hours advance notice.

Open-government advocates raised concerns Tuesday about Seattle officials’ abruptly scheduled special meeting to consider repealing the city’s head tax on large businesses, questioning whether the process involved secret negotiations that run afoul of Washington’s law aimed to give the public a seat at the decision-making table.

“I find all of this very disturbing,” Seattle attorney Michele Earl-Hubbard said Tuesday about the circumstances surrounding the City Council’s special meeting on Tuesday. “Not only does it appear that the mayor and a majority of the council colluded behind the scenes to reach some collective thinking on holding a meeting about this issue, but they’ve put it out there in a press release in black and white.”

The city’s advance notice to the media about the meeting to reconsider the Employees Hours Tax also came less than 24 hours before the meeting — a violation of the advance-notice requirement under state law for such special meetings.

At midday Monday, City Council President Bruce Harrell’s office announced that a special meeting would be held at noon Tuesday to consider repealing the tax unanimously approved less than a month ago to raise revenues to address the city’s homelessness problem. A short time later, Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a news release on behalf of herself and seven of Seattle’s nine City Council members that cited “a prolonged, expensive political fight” expected over the head-tax ordinance in the months ahead.

“We heard you,” the joint statement said. “This week, the City Council is moving forward with the consideration of legislation to repeal the current tax on large businesses to address the homelessness crisis.”

As expected, the council voted 7 to 2 on Tuesday to repeal the head tax. All council members included in the mayor’s joint-statement from Monday cast ballots to revoke the measure, confirming the vote’s seemingly pre-determined natue.

Washington’s Open Public Meetings Act requires that a government body’s “actions be taken openly and that their deliberations be conducted openly.”

The law also forbids a council quorum, or majority, from secretly meeting to even discuss or deliberate on potential business headed before the council.

“Even though they haven’t voted yet, they’re not even supposed to discuss or consider taking action outside of a public meeting,” Seattle lawyer Katherine George said before the vote was taken Tuesday. “The whole decision-making process is supposed to be open, and when you have seven council members issuing a statement together, saying this is our collective thinking, well how did they do that? It suggests there was some kind of private discussion ahead of time to put that statement together.”

Neither the mayor’s office nor those of the seven Seattle Council members immediately responded to questions Tuesday on whether the group complied with state law during discussions to call for the special meeting. Only council members Teresa Mosqueda and Kshama Sawant weren’t included in the joint statement, with both still standing behind the tax.

A spokesman for City Attorney Pete Holmes declined comment Tuesday, saying any legal advice offered by Holmes’ office to the council on the matter would be protected under attorney-client privilege.

Toby Nixon, president of the Washington Coalition for Open Government, a bipartisan nonprofit advocating government transparency, noted the Open Public Meetings Act and subsequent case law have determined that an illegal meeting can occur by means other than having a quorum together in the same physical location.

“If there’s a conveying of information with an intent of creating a meeting of the minds — whether that be in the same room, or through a chain of phone calls, emails or text messages — then that’s a serial meeting,” Nixon said.

Nixon also noted that case precedent outlaws having a third party, such as a mayor, act as a go-between to get council members on the same page.

“If it happened to be each council member individually having a separate conversation in a vacuum with the mayor, that’s legal,” he said. “But if the mayor or her surrogate was conveying thoughts from one council member to another, that’s a problem.”

Councilmember Sally Bagshaw, one of the mayor’s seven, seemed to suggest the latter scenario occurred.

“I was at the beach minding my own business and I got a call from the mayor’s office letting me know that she already had heard from a number of my council colleagues that this was going to be on the agenda,” Bagshaw said in an interview Monday.

The city’s first email notifying the media about Tuesday’s special meeting also raises doubt about legal compliance, said George and Earl-Hubbard, an open government attorney who in the past has represented The Seattle Times.

Harrell’s office sent an email to the media at 12:09 p.m. Monday, while the city clerk’s office said its notice to media was sent at 12:10 p.m. Both were late in complying with the state’s requirement that advance notices for special meetings “must be delivered or posted … at least twenty-four hours before the time of such meeting as specified in the notice.”

A timeline provided by the city shows City Council staff and the clerk’s office hastily worked Monday to meet notification requirements for calling the meeting, with a succession of approvals and notifications starting at 11:49 a.m. — 11 minutes before the 24-hour advance notice requirement.

The abrupt nature in which the meeting was called — whether it met the notice deadline or not — is still concerning, George said.

“This is a very high-interest piece of legislation,” she said. “There’s the letter of the law, and there’s the spirit of the law, and to me, issuing a press release about this less than 24 hours ahead of a vote seems to be problematic for complying with either of those things.”

The original head-tax ordinance went through advance hearings under the city’s Finance & Neighborhoods Committee, but the repeal ordinance went straight to the full council, she added.

Challenging the special meeting’s circumstances on the grounds of public-meetings law wouldn’t necessarily change the ultimate outcome on the issue, however. Individual council members could face fines of $500, and the city could face covering a challenger’s legal costs.

A court could also toss out the final decision that came out of Tuesday’s special meeting if it were found to be illegal, but the City Council could simply choose to redo the process so that it complies with the law and take another vote, Nixon said.