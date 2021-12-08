Tuck in a burger and fries at Dick’s Drive-in on Capitol Hill this weekend because it’s closing Monday for remodeling work.

The Broadway location will be closed for its first upgrade since it was built in 1954, the local fast food chain announced last month.

While the iconic glass exterior of the building will remain the same, Dick’s said interior equipment, coolers and the plumbing and electrical systems will be updated.

Employees will be temporarily transferred to other Dick’s locations during the remodel, and there are plans for food truck visits to the neighborhood.

Dick’s is hoping to reopen the location sometime in the spring.