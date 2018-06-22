Five Redmond detectives have been placed on administrative leave after Marcello Castellano was shot and pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on June 14.
The Redmond detectives involved in the Kirkland shooting last week that left one dead have been placed on administrative leave while Kirkland police continue investigating the incident.
Marcello Castellano was shot and pronounced dead at the scene on June 14, where detectives were conducting an investigation into someone they identified as “armed and dangerous.”
Castellano was under investigation by a Redmond Police Department plainclothes team that investigates auto thefts, burglaries, identity thefts and felony drug crimes, according to court records.
Few details have been released concerning whether Castellano had reached for his gun before officers shot him or where the gun was found on him.
Most Read Local Stories
- Good luck, Seattle-area drivers: Four major road projects will close lanes this weekend
- What's the region's second-fastest growing neighborhood? Hint: It's not in Seattle. | FYI Guy
- AG Ferguson: Washington, other states to sue Trump administration over separating immigrant families at border
- Pastor who shot suspect in Tumwater carjacking spree tells his story WATCH
- Meet Benny the dog, Washington's newest weapon in the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking
According to a Kirkland news release, five detectives were involved. Three of them had 11 years of experience, one had 15 years and another had 22 years.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.