Five Redmond detectives have been placed on administrative leave after Marcello Castellano was shot and pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting on June 14.

The Redmond detectives involved in the Kirkland shooting last week that left one dead have been placed on administrative leave while Kirkland police continue investigating the incident.

Marcello Castellano was shot and pronounced dead at the scene on June 14, where detectives were conducting an investigation into someone they identified as “armed and dangerous.”

Castellano was under investigation by a Redmond Police Department plainclothes team that investigates auto thefts, burglaries, identity thefts and felony drug crimes, according to court records.

Few details have been released concerning whether Castellano had reached for his gun before officers shot him or where the gun was found on him.

According to a Kirkland news release, five detectives were involved. Three of them had 11 years of experience, one had 15 years and another had 22 years.