It wasn't immediately known whether the woman's death was suspicious, the sheriff's office said.

Snohomish County sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a woman’s body was found in a shed outside a home in the 13500 block of Manor Way near Lynnwood.

Deputies responded Thursday night after a witness reported the body. The woman is believed to be 48 years old and from Everett, and she may have been living in the shed, the sheriff’s office said.

It wasn’t immediately known whether her death was suspicious.

Positive identification as well as cause and manner of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.