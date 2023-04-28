King County officials are urging caution this weekend at rivers, lakes and Puget Sound, where open water will remain cold despite warmer air temperatures.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to soar anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees above average for this time of year, with widespread highs expected into the 70s to low 80s across the Puget Sound area, according to the National Weather Service.

Many areas across the region have the potential to break daily records, the weather service said.

As temperatures rise through Saturday and people plan for the sunny weekend, “it’s easy to forget that the water can still be dangerously cold,” King County Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall said in a news release.

Temperatures have been steadily rising across Western Washington this week, with rays of sunshine breaking the region away from a pattern of below-normal temperatures. But warmer air temperatures don’t equate to warmer water temperatures, King County Natural Resources and Parks said.

Most rivers and lakes have water temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Puget Sound’s temperature is in the mid-40s, making cold-water shock a real concern for swimmers of all abilities.

“It’s natural for people and families to want to jump into rivers and lakes at the first sign of spring, not realizing how dangerous it can be,” said Christie True, director of Natural Resources and Parks.

This past winter’s flooding might have also shifted logs, gravel and other material around in local rivers, creating new potential hazards at a swimming hole that might not have been there last summer, True said.

Officials encourage kayakers, boaters, rafters and swimmers to be cautious and to always wear a life jacket in open water.

“Every year, we see tens of preventable drowning deaths in King County waters,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, Director of Public Health — Seattle & King County.

“Even strong swimmers can quickly lose their energy in our cold waters,” Khan said, adding people should also avoid swimming during or after drinking alcohol.

Find safety information related to boating, swimming, rivers and pools, as well as discounts and information about life jackets, at kingcounty.gov/WaterSafety.