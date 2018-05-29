Outrage continued to build among some community activists over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, culminating in two news conferences Tuesday in which interim Police Chief Carmen Best’s supporters denounced the outcome.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan on Tuesday rebuffed angry demands to reopen the search for a new police chief over the omission of interim Chief Carmen Best from the list of three finalists.

“I selected Carmen Best to be the interim chief because I had confidence in her and I have asked her to stay in that role because I still have confidence in her,” Durkan said in an interview with The Seattle Times. “We talked on Friday, we talked last night. Obviously she’s disappointed. But she is focused on the future and wants to move forward.”

Best, who has served as Seattle’s interim police chief since Jan. 1 and was not among the finalists announced Friday, “loves the department” and wants to focus on the best plan to fight crime and carry out reforms, the mayor said.

“I want to make sure that we move forward,” Durkan said. “She has said that she wants to help make sure the department is successful, make sure that the incoming chief is as successful as possible and talking with her has agreed that she will stay on … to make sure we don’t miss a beat in moving forward as a city.”

Durkan’s comments were in response to the growing outcry over the selection process, which some in the community believe was flawed. Joining in the chorus was the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild, which claimed the process was biased against Best.

Durkan said she understands the disappointment among Best’s supporters because Best is a “terrific person and has been great in the department at building bridges” in the community.

But Durkan said she is confident in the selection process, which produced five semifinalists, including Best, and three finalists, all of whom were “excellent names.”

“I am looking forward to selecting a chief of police from those three names,” Durkan said. “But I would say, with all due respect to everyone, the person who gets to decide how to move forward is Carmen Best.”

Responding to criticism that the search was flawed, Durkan called the process — which included a 25-member search committee and extensive community input — “probably the most comprehensive and inclusive process that the city’s had on a police search.”

“I understand there is disappointment with people,” the mayor added.

Best, who is attending a police conference out of state, is declining interviews but stands by her statement, issued Friday, in which she thanked Durkan for giving her the opportunity to serve as interim chief and agreed to stay on until a new chief is confirmed, department spokesman Sgt. Sean Whitcomb said Tuesday.

In the statement, Best, a 26-year veteran of the force who was appointed interim chief following the departure of Kathleen O’Toole, said, “I wish the candidates the best — each of them should know how fortunate they will be to lead officers who have a commitment to public safety and reform.”

Her absence from the list of finalists drew sharp criticism on Friday from some community leaders who said that Best, as an African-American woman, was being treated unfairly after playing a key role as a deputy chief in navigating the department through federally mandated reforms.

Outrage continued to build among some community activists over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, culminating in two news conferences Tuesday in which Best’s supporters denounced the outcome.

Some said they wanted Best added as a finalist, while others demanded the process be reopened.

The Rev. Harriett Walden, a longtime African-American leader in Seattle and a founder of Mothers for Police Accountability, led a delegation to Durkan’s office Tuesday morning, where she told an mayoral aide, “The honeymoon that she did have is absolutely over.”

The finalists are former Pittsburgh police chief Cameron McLay; Ely Reyes, assistant chief in the Austin Police Department in Texas; and Eddie Frizell, an inspector and former deputy chief of patrol in the Minneapolis Police Department.

Their names have been forwarded to Durkan, who will interview the finalists, examine the results of visits her representatives will make to the cities where finalists have worked and announce her selection by late June or early July.

The list was pared to three finalists by an internal group in the mayor’s office, with input from the search committee’s four co-chairs.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Police Officers’ Guild on Monday issued a news release criticizing the omission of Best from the list of finalists as “biased and discriminatory.”

“It is our hope that Mayor Durkan does a thorough review of this selection process and ensures that an obvious bias against an extremely qualified internal candidate will not be tolerated,” said the release from guild President Kevin Stuckey.