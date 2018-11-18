Medics found the woman in a car in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Federal Way.

A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Saturday night after getting shot in the chest, according to Des Moines police.

Medics and Federal Way police officers responded to a call shortly after 6 p.m., and found the 18-year-old woman in a car in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in Federal Way with her 23-year-old boyfriend, Des Moines police Sgt. Dave Mohr said by phone Sunday. The woman is receiving treatment at Harborview Medical Center.

Police learned the shooting occurred at the Redondo Beach boat launch in Des Moines. The woman was in the car in the parking lot at the boat launch with her boyfriend, another man and a woman, when a dispute occurred and the gun discharged, Mohr said.

Police are still conducting interviews and have not made an arrest. The case will likely be referred to prosecutors as the investigation continues, Mohr said.