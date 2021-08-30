King County deputies continued searching Monday for a suspect seen fleeing from a Kenmore home where a man was shot dead a night earlier, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

The shooting occurred about 8:45 p.m. Sunday inside a home in the 7200 block of Northeast 149th Place, just east of Juanita Drive Northeast. After multiple 911 calls reported the gunfire, responding Kenmore Police officers found a 37-year-old man shot inside the house. Medics weren’t able to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police dogs were called to the area late Sunday to try to track the suspect, but the search came up empty.

The victim is believed to “have some association with the home, but I can’t say for certain if he was a guest or permanent resident at this time” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sgt. Tim Meyer said Monday.

Major-crimes unit detectives with the Sheriff’s Office, which provides contract police services to the city of Kenmore, were “working to identify any persons of interest,” Meyer said.

“We don’t believe there is a broader harm to the community,” Meyer added.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 206-296-3311.