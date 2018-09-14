Sheriff's deputies believe an altercation occurred before shots were fired. No injuries have been reported.

A crowd attending a football game at Mariner High School near Everett was evacuated after an altercation and reports of possible shots fired, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries have been reported.

A caller to 911 at 8:54 p.m. reported hearing shots, said Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe. Deputies believe an altercation between juveniles occurred before shots may have been fired, but don’t know how many people were involved or whether those involved are students at the school, O’Keefe said.

Deputies were in the process of evacuating the stadium around 9:50 p.m.