Debris from a demolition project in downtown Seattle spilled onto the road and a loosened building facade teetered dangerously close to transit power lines Saturday afternoon, forcing emergency crews to shut down a one-block stretch of Third Avenue, a Seattle Fire Department spokesperson said.

No one was hurt when brick and rubble from the former Seattle Credit Union building at Third Avenue and Columbia Street fell onto the road, fire spokesperson David Cuerpo said.

A Seattle fire crew happened to be passing the demolition work at about 4 p.m. when firefighters noticed the building’s facade leaning too close to the high-voltage bus lines above Third Avenue, Cuerpo said. They immediately closed the road to all foot and bus traffic, he said.

A King County Metro transit crew was called in to disconnect the power lines so that the contractor — Rhine Demolition — could push the building’s facade back onto the project site and remove debris from the roadway. The block of Third Avenue will possibly remain closed until early Sunday, Cuerpo said.