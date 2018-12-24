The diverted plane, flight DL 128, is a 767-300ER. The plane on the way to pick up the passengers is flight DL 9950, and is scheduled to land at about 1:15 p.m. Seattle time, according to data from flightaware.com, a flight-tracking website.

A commercial passenger flight by Delta Airlines has landed on a remote Alaskan island due to an engine issue, Alaska Public Media reported, citing a statement by the airline. The carrier has sent another aircraft to pick up the 194 passengers.

The diverted plane, flight DL 128, is a 767-300ER. The plane on the way to pick up the passengers is flight DL 9950, and is scheduled to land at about 1:15 p.m. Seattle time, according to data from flightaware.com, a flight-tracking website.

The flight coming back to Seattle is due to arrive at 9:15 p.m. local time, APM reported, citing the Delta statement.

The flight was diverted to Shemya Island, which is part of the Aleutian chain off the coast of Alaska. The airline has sent maintenance technicians, customer service agents and a new crew to work on the flight back to Seattle, according to APM.

Officials at Delta and Sea-Tac International Airport didn’t immediately return calls requesting more information.