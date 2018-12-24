The carrier sent another aircraft to pick up the 194 passengers. The flight back to Seattle is scheduled to land at about 9 p.m.

A commercial passenger flight by Delta Airlines flying from Beijing to Seattle landed on a remote Alaskan island out of caution after notification of a potential engine issue, according to the airline.

The carrier sent another aircraft to pick up the 194 passengers, Delta spokeswoman Savannah Huddleston said in an emailed statement.

The diverted plane, flight DL 128, is a Boeing 767-300ER. The plane on the way to pick up the passengers is flight DL 9950 and is scheduled to land at about 1:15 p.m. Seattle time, according to data from FlightAware, a flight-tracking website.

The flight coming back to Seattle is DL 9928 and is due to arrive at about 9 p.m. local time, according to FlightAware.

The flight was diverted to Shemya Island, which is part of the Aleutian chain off the coast of Alaska. The airline has sent maintenance technicians, customer service agents and a new crew to work on the flight back to Seattle, Huddleston said.

“Delta apologizes to customers for the delay and has sent another aircraft to continue the flight to Seattle,” Huddleston said. “The safety of our customers and crew is always Delta’s top priority.”