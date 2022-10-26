She’s 76, 5-foot-4, about 130 pounds, and still working, still running the Delridge Deli Mart, still often getting up before dawn to make the breakfast and other sandwiches so loved by her customers.

Young Kim, widowed at age 40 and left to raise three now-grown children, tells them: “The most important thing is my children. Second is the deli.”

At about 9:45 on the morning of Sept. 25, a Sunday, she paid the price for defending her second love. She confronted a man she says was shoplifting.

He got away. And now the woman known to her many loyal customers as “Miss Kim” or “Mrs. Kim,” is home, a cast on her fractured right wrist, and recuperating from the hip-replacement surgery she needed because her hip was broken, too.

“Miss Kim . . . we come here every day and I miss seeing your lovely face, but please get well soon . . .” reads one of the cards from her customers.

In a little strip mall a short distance from the West Seattle Bridge, at Delridge Way Southwest and Southwest Andover Street, the Deli Mart is continually busy.

It’s a place where office and industrial workers and residents know they can make a quick stop in this food desert, and find plenty more than in the usual convenience store. Not just Totino’s pizza rolls, but Ivar’s clam chowder or extra-large Korean-style dumplings or those homemade sandwiches.

Three times before, says Kim, the same man had taken items and walked out. The fourth was one time too many.

Kim is a giving woman, says one of her employees, Steve Poarch. “If you had asked her, she’d give it to you.”

But just coming in and repeatedly taking?

No.

That Sunday morning, the man appeared on video to be carrying a muffin and a small container of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream out of the deli.

Kim says she’s used to petty thievery.

Sometimes the cops are called. “Police not coming,” she says.

As a March 2, 2020, Seattle Times story pointed out, some stores get hit with shoplifting so often employees don’t bother filing a police report.

For the big stores, it’s called “retail shrink,” loss from theft and waste. In 2021, there was $94.5 billion in such losses in the U.S., up from $90.8 billion in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.

At the Delridge Deli Mart level, says Kim, “Every day, small things, candy, a can of pop. Sometimes they open the drink and walk around.”

Seattle police say they are investigating and there are no updates. Normally shoplifting is a misdemeanor but her injury may elevate it to a felony, they say.

The store has several cameras. Video shows a man wearing a backpack, one of those winter caps with ear flaps and a white face mask, looking at this and that in the store, picking things up, then coming to the counter.

Kim rings up the items and puts them in a plastic bag. The man then elaborately looks through his pockets and backpack for money. When he finds none, Kim puts the bag aside.

She watches him as he walks off and picks up the muffin, then the ice cream from a freezer, and perhaps other items.

Kim goes to the door and tries to take them away, and the items tumble to the floor. The man picks up the ice cream and shoves Kim. She falls outside the deli.

Kim manages to get up, losing one of her Crocs, and is clearly hurt as she stumbles forward to the parking lot. You can see her pointing to the man.

“I try to walk. I cannot walk,” she remembers. She remembers yelling, “Somebody, help! Help!”

A woman walking her dog helps Kim back inside to the cash register. She called police. She called her son, Dale Kim, 42, who lives in Newcastle. He rushed out.

“When I got there, she was by the cash register area, lying down. The paramedics were there,” he says.

By then other store employees had arrived.

“Ring them up!” Kim told them. The deli. Her second love. Even on the floor, she thought customers might be in the store.

When Kim was moved to the ambulance, an employee suggested closing the store for a bit. “Open it back up!” her son recalls her saying.

Her children they wish their mother would slow down, but they know she won’t.

“Some people say stay home, be comfortable. I need to work, that is my life,” says Kim.

Back in 1977, Young Kim and her husband, Kun Sang Kim, arrived in the U.S. from South Korea. They came here for that most common of reasons: The American dream of a better life.

He worked as a crew member aboard the state ferries. She worked for a jewelry manufacturer, but it was sporadic. Dale remembers that at age 7, he’d accompany his mom to a job fair because she had no one to leave him with.

In July 1987, Kun Sang Kim was killed in a traffic accident. There was money from his state job benefits, she says, but Young Kim knew she had to figure something out.

“She picked herself up by her bootstraps,” says Dale.

A year after her husband’s death, she started Yoshio’s Teriyaki, in the same mini-mall where the deli is. She called it that because it was a man’s Japanese name.

She didn’t know anything about cooking teriyaki, but in the close-knit Seattle Korean community, she was got help setting up her business. She hired a cook.

Kim printed up a menu at Costco and took the flyers with her wherever she went.

“I pass them out in line at the bank, everywhere, face to face, try this food,” she says.

Kim loved Costco. To save money, she didn’t have 100-pound bags of rice delivered, but picked them up herself at the warehouse store.

The teriyaki joint thrived, but Kim kept an eye on the minimart a few doors away, also run by someone who was Korean American.

“Ask me first,” she told the owner, if he ever decided to sell. He sold, and Kim switched businesses in 1998.

The hours were even longer. She worked 13- or 14-hour days, seven days a week.

Dale learned to spend time at the Delridge Community Center. The children all spent time helping at the shops.

They are proud of their mom, but this has been a ferocious ride.

Kim wants to go back to the deli. That’s weeks away.

What will happen the next time she sees someone walking out of the store without paying? Would she try to stop them?

Her kids have had that conversation with her.

Says Dale, “She says she’d want to, but won’t because of the emotional impact on her children.”

Meanwhile, although confined to her home except for trips to the doctor, Kim can’t help but keep an eye on her deli.

On Saturday, Dale was doing the shopping for the store at — where else? — Costco. His mom was texting. constant texting with the mom.

“She’s telling me what to buy, where to find it in the store,” says Dale.

You gotta be who you are.