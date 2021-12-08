By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Eastbound Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass reopened Wednesday afternoon after multiple vehicles spun out in snow, causing an hourslong closure.

Lanes near Denny Creek closed shortly after 1 p.m. to clear spun-out cars that did not have chains, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. The road reopened around 4:10 p.m.

There were slowdowns in both directions between North Bend and Cle Elum.

WSDOT is reminding travelers that chains are recommended for all vehicles and required for vehicles without four- or all-wheel drive.

“The culprits are semi-trucks not chaining up and those driving too fast because they have a false sense of security,” WSDOT said on Twitter.

Amanda Zhou: 206-464-2508 or azhou@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @AmondoZhou. Amanda Zhou covers afternoon breaking news and enterprise for The Seattle Times.

Most Read Local Stories