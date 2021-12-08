Eastbound Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass reopened Wednesday afternoon after multiple vehicles spun out in snow, causing an hourslong closure.

Lanes near Denny Creek closed shortly after 1 p.m. to clear spun-out cars that did not have chains, the Washington State Department of Transportation said. The road reopened around 4:10 p.m.

There were slowdowns in both directions between North Bend and Cle Elum.

WSDOT is reminding travelers that chains are recommended for all vehicles and required for vehicles without four- or all-wheel drive.

“The culprits are semi-trucks not chaining up and those driving too fast because they have a false sense of security,” WSDOT said on Twitter.