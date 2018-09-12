The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers should “expect extended recovery and long delays.”

Drivers on I-5 near Tacoma will face delays Wednesday night as crews attempt to clear a semi truck that struck and crossed the center barrier on the interstate.

The incident happened near milepost 132 and State Route 16, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-5 has been reduced to one lane in each direction. The semi was traveling southbound.

The department said drivers should “expect extended recovery and long delays.”

The truck did not strike any other vehicles, according to the Washington State Patrol. However, at least one other vehicle, a UPS truck, struck the barrier after the semi hit and pushed the barrier, according to Washington State Patrol. No injuries were reported.