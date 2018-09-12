The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers should “expect extended recovery and long delays.”
Drivers on I-5 near Tacoma will face delays Wednesday night as crews attempt to clear a semi truck that struck and crossed the center barrier on the interstate.
The incident happened near milepost 132 and State Route 16, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-5 has been reduced to one lane in each direction. The semi was traveling southbound.
The department said drivers should “expect extended recovery and long delays.”
The truck did not strike any other vehicles, according to the Washington State Patrol. However, at least one other vehicle, a UPS truck, struck the barrier after the semi hit and pushed the barrier, according to Washington State Patrol. No injuries were reported.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Airplane of opportunity'? Richard Russell raised pilot's suspicions a year before Sea-Tac plane heist
- 7 businesses destroyed or damaged by fire in Kirkland strip mall VIEW
- Seattle auditor to investigate City Light practices after complaints over huge electricity bills
- Police: Teens ignore Auburn store clerk when he collapses, then return to steal cash
- NOAA lays plan to capture ailing orca J50, announces public meetings
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.