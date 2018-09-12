The Washington State Department of Transportation said drivers should “expect extended recovery and long delays.”

Drivers on Interstate 5 near Tacoma will face delays Wednesday night as crews attempt to clear a semitruck that struck and crossed the center barrier on the interstate.

The incident happened near milepost 132 and State Route 16, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. I-5 has been reduced to one lane in each direction. The semi was traveling southbound.

The department said drivers should “expect extended recovery and long delays.”

The semi did not strike any other vehicles, according to the State Patrol. However, two northbound vehicles, including a UPS truck, struck the barrier after the semi hit and pushed it, the State Patrol said. The UPS truck driver had a minor injury, said Trooper Johnna Batiste, a Patrol spokeswoman..