TACOMA — Tacoma Public Schools said some of its staff returned to work Thursday, breaking with a teachers union strike that’s entering its second week.

The move comes on the same day the teachers union, the Tacoma Education Association, held its biggest rally since the start of the holdout. The daylong event attracted scores of educators that marched from the administration building to People’s Park downtown, chanting slogans, blasting noise makers and attracting car honks along the way.

About 125 staff members, some of whom are members of the teachers union, accepted a so-called “extra pay for extra work” offer made by the district on Wednesday, district spokesman Dan Voelpel said by phone. The union represents about 2,400 teachers and office professionals.

The move by the state’s fourth-biggest school district comes as the teachers strike enters its second week, with no indication that the two sides are moving toward an agreement, despite the district’s threat to sue the union.

The conflict over teacher pay raises has raged across most of the almost 300 school districts, with many administrations agreeing to double-digit pay hikes after state lawmakers injected their budgets with about $1 billion to comply with a state Supreme Court ruling.

“It kind of feels like they’re trying to wear us down, keep us down and trying to get the parents and community to turn against us,” said Kaylie Rainer Hussey, a 29-year-old language-arts teacher at Meeker Middle School who said the district’s most recent offer would have resulted in a pay cut for her. “Almost all of us could drive five miles and get a better offer, but I grew up with Tacoma schools … I really care about and love the district, so I wouldn’t want to do that. But it’s definitely something I’m considering now.”

Throughout the rally, teachers reiterated their rejection of the district’s Sept. 11 proposal for an increase in salaries, arguing the administration’s calculation is misleading. The district plans to present the union with a new proposal Thursday, Voelpel said without giving more information.

The district said in a statement Wednesday that it will open all its buildings, including schools, for 10-month and 12-month staff who want to work before school starts. Those who show up get paid a flat hourly rate that’s separate from their salaries and varies depending on their union group, Voelpel said.

The administration said it also plans to speak with an arbitrator from the state’s Public Employment Relations Committee, whose nonbinding recommendations it sought over the weekend to help settle the dispute.

“We anticipate that in a few days the strike will be done,” Voelpel said by phone. He declined to elaborate on why he thinks the situation will change. “We want to get people in the mind-set that school is starting,” he added.

The administration hasn’t yet made a decision on taking legal action, but it’s a “daily” topic of discussion, he added. On Wednesday, Battle Ground Public Schools voted to seek a court injunction against its striking teachers, the Columbian newspaper reported. The decision follows the examples of school administrations in Tumwater and Longview, who received favorable judgments earlier this month that also stopped short of penalizing their teachers unions.

The return of some teachers to work “doesn’t concern me at all,” said Angel Morton, president of the Tacoma teachers union. “It’s a tactic by the district to divide us, but you saw by and large how many people showed up here today. It’s disappointing they aren’t standing with us and that they will still reap the benefits later on.”

School for the district’s 29,000 students was scheduled to start last Thursday.