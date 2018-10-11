The “death penalty is invalid because it is imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner,” according to the opinion of five justices.

Washington’s Supreme Court ruled the death penalty unconstitutional on Thursday, taking eight people off of death row and drawing praise from widespread opposition to the practice in the state.

The death penalty, as it’s currently applied in Washington, violates the state’s constitution, according to the unanimous decision by the court’s nine justices. It’s the third time the state’s highest court has so ruled.

The ruling is a victory for opponents of the punishment who argue that it costs too much, doesn’t deter crime and is applied disproportionately against minorities, especially African Americans. In a poll conducted in July by Public Policy Polling, 69 percent of likely voters in Washington said they preferred sentencing people convicted of murder to life in prison rather than to death. Nationally, opposition to the death penalty stands at 39 percent, according to a Pew Research Center Poll released in June.

According to the opinion of five justices, the “death penalty is invalid because it is imposed in an arbitrary and racially biased manner.” The ruling orders the sentences of eight people currently on death row to be changed to life in prison.

“With this opinion, Washington becomes the 20th state in the nation that does not have the death penalty and I’m OK with that,” King County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Satterberg say by phone. Capital punishment has been a “four-decade experiment in our state that has been a failure,” he added, citing cases that took 20 years or more to resolve, and prosecution costs of tens of millions of dollars.

Death sentences are often reversed on appeal and do not contribute to public safety, he said. Satterberg, who has previously sought death sentences in certain cases, last year called for the repeal of the death penalty in Washington.

A bill to repeal the death penalty passed the state Senate earlier this year but never made it to a House vote.

Four years ago, Gov. Jay Inslee imposed a moratorium on the death penalty, vowing that no executions would take place while he’s in office.

The ruling is “a hugely important moment in our pursuit for equal and fair application of justice,” Inslee said in a statement.

The ruling was in the case of Allen Eugene Gregory, who was convicted of raping, robbing and killing Geneine Harshfield, a 43-year-old woman, in 1996.

The state’s highest court did not revisit arguments over Gregory’s guilt, noting that his conviction for aggravated first-degree murder had already been appealed and confirmed.

Information from The Associated Press is included in this report.