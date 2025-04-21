The voice of Very Rev. Gary Lazzeroni echoed in the high ceilings of St. James Cathedral on Seattle’s First Hill hours after the death of Pope Francis, 88, was announced on Easter Monday.

“Love and life conquer fear and death,” the reverend said to a crowd of about 50 sitting in the pews. “That’s why we are here today. It is how Pope Francis lived his life and ministry.”

Leticia Escobar sniffled and dabbed a tissue under her eyes to wipe her tears. She hadn’t planned to attend Mass that morning but became emotional when she heard news of the pontiff’s passing while preparing to go to work.

“He just exemplified God’s love. Care for people. Treat them with respect, with love, with kindness. And it’s a really great loss,” Escobar said as she left the cathedral.

She said she hoped for a busy day at work that would distract from that loss.

A pope of many firsts, Francis was the first Latin American pontiff and first Jesuit. Naming himself for Saint Francis of Assisi, known for his poverty and his value around peace and ecological protection, Pope Francis embraced refugees, critiqued capitalism and climate change, and stressed humility.

Pope Francis’ death from a stroke and subsequent heart failure followed his 38-day hospitalization in February and March for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed when he was younger.

He made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday to bless thousands of people in St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City before briefly meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance.

“By his teaching and pastoral charity, he has reminded us that the heart of God is loving mercy and all people are called to exercise this mercy in all of our relationships,” said Lazzeroni, reading a statement from Seattle Archbishop Paul Etienne to the churchgoers. “May Pope Francis now experience the same loving mercy from the living God he served so selflessly throughout his ministry and life.”

Etienne was appointed by Francis in 2019 to be the sixth archbishop of the Seattle Archdiocese encompassing Western Washington, which at the time was home to an estimated Roman Catholic population of roughly 640,000.

“It should be joy for us, but right now I just feel sadness and fear with what’s going on in the world, and Pope Francis was just my hope,” Escobar said, “for better things, for a better world, for people. So I just feel a very profound sadness right now.”

Seattle University President Eduardo Peñalver in a statement said Francis “set the tone” for the Jesuit school, adding Francis emphasized “the importance of caring for our common home and for those on the margins.”

Jennifer Kelly was just getting involved in prison ministry when the pope washed the feet of male, female and Muslim youths in a juvenile detention center in Casal del Marmo on the outskirts of Rome in 2013, shirking church rules that restrict the Holy Thursday ritual to men.

When Kelly asked prisoners what it meant that Pope Francis went inside the detention center to interact with inmates, one former gang member told her that “on the outside, they’re all asking him for selfies, but in here, we’d ask him for a blessing,” she said.

Kelly, the founding executive director of a nonprofit RISE2hope providing programs for incarcerated people and a musician, was so touched that she wrote a song about that response.

“It’s such a tenuous moment in our world and he has been such a clear voice for those who are treated as expendable,” like prisoners, immigrants, Palestinian people and Jewish people, and for the planet, Kelly said. “The voices of exclusion are loud right now … and we’ve lost a world leader who stands against that.”

Very Rev. William J. Heric admired Francis’ global pursuit of peace and remarked on his daily phone calls with a Christian church in Gaza. He called them every evening since the war’s inception in 2023 and spoke to not only the priest, but everyone in the room.

“For me, you could say it was love at first sight,” wrote Very Rev. Michael Ryan, who met Francis in person, in a prepared statement. “What a breath of fresh air he has been in our Church, coming at a moment when we needed him so badly.”

Pope Francis’ ministry to LGBTQ+ people and transgender people in particular set a good example for others to follow, said Leo Egashira, a former Seattle board member for the global LGBTQ+ Catholic advocacy group DignityUSA. Francis last year met with a group of transgender and intersex Catholics.

But there are many doctrinal changes left to be made, such as addressing the church’s binary gender outlook and exclusion of women from ordained priesthood, Egashira said.

Egashira wants to see the next pope deliver these changes. It would be a step forward to see the next pope come from a brown or Black background and champion progressive doctrine, he said.

“We’re all hoping and praying that our next pope will continue to carry his legacy and be a very clear voice in advocacy for those most in need among us, advocacy for our planet, advocacy for peace and mercy and justice,” Kelly said. “There’s something about his last blessing being on Easter Sunday and there it seems like there are signs of hope in all of it.”

Rachel and Edgar Bungay, parishioners at St. James Cathedral, had hoped one day to see Pope Francis themselves at the Vatican for an Easter Mass. For Rachel, Francis was a pope not just for the Catholics, but for everyone.

“He’s hope for the vulnerable, he’s hope for people who cannot speak for themselves,” she said. “Especially for the immigrants.”

Francis had often advocated for migrants across the world. In February, he sent a letter to U.S. bishops decrying the Trump administration’s plans for mass deportations, saying doing so would deprive immigrants of their humanity.

The Bungays still want to spend Easter at the Vatican one day, even if Francis will not be there to celebrate with them.

“Hopefully the new pope will be the same,” Bungay said.

