How do you define a true Seattleite?

Do they need to have been born in Seattle or to have gone to schools with a Seattle ZIP code? Or can you become a Seattleite after you’ve collected enough pieces of flannel, Patagonia and North Face clothing? Or maybe it’s the Blundstones and hiking shoes that really earn you the title.

Are you a Seattleite when you start to enjoy the rain and gloomy weather?

How about when you know how to pronounce Puyallup?

Or maybe you become a Seattleite right when you move to the Emerald City. If that’s the case, do you give up your Seattleite badge if you move away?

After covering Seattle’s “unspoken” rules, we’re looking to delve deeper into what defines a true Seattleite. Tell us in the comments or by filling out the form below by the end of Monday, June 5. Your response may be included in a future story.

Let’s hear it!