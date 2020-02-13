Two people were killed on Interstate 5 near Olympia just after midnight Thursday in a wrong-way crash that closed the freeway’s southbound lanes for more than five hours.

The collision in Grand Mound near Highway 12 in Thurston County was caused by a driver who was headed north in the southbound lanes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation and the State Patrol.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle, a 43-year-old Olympia woman, and her passenger, a 34-year-old Tumwater man, were killed.

No one else was injured in the crash, which involved two vehicles and a semi truck, KOMO News reported.

The freeway reopened about 5:30 a.m.