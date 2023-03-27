Studded tires must be removed by Washington and Oregon drivers before end of day Friday, March 31, or else drivers risk a fine of $137.

Studded tires cause $20 million to $29 million in damage to state-owned roads each winter, according to James Morin, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance operations manager.

There is no individual exception or out-of-state waiver to the date.

Washington state law permits drivers to use studded tires from Nov. 1 to March 31. During the snowy, winter weather months, the tires can help drivers avoid sliding on ice.

However, studded tires can damage pavement, so the WSDOT requires drivers to remove them by spring to help preserve state roadways.

The WSDOT still recommends that drivers planning to travel into the mountains use approved traction tires and carry chains.

The Washington law applies to all drivers in the state, even visitors.

Material from The Seattle Times archives is included in this report.