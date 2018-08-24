Share story

By
The Associated Press

A dead humpback whale was discovered floating offshore near the Olympic Peninsula town of Sekiu on Thursday morning.

KOMO-TV reports that officials with NOAA Fisheries said the whale is about 25 to 28 feet long.

They believe the death was recent and said the whale had a broken jaw.

A marine biologist from the Makah Tribe is collecting samples from the whale to determine the cause of death.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

 

The Associated Press