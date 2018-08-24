A dead humpback whale was discovered floating offshore near the Olympic Peninsula town of Sekiu on Thursday morning.
KOMO-TV reports that officials with NOAA Fisheries said the whale is about 25 to 28 feet long.
They believe the death was recent and said the whale had a broken jaw.
A marine biologist from the Makah Tribe is collecting samples from the whale to determine the cause of death.
