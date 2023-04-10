Hawaii made recent headlines as lawmakers there consider a first-of-its-kind policy for any U.S. state: legislation requiring all tourists to purchase a yearlong pass for visits to state parks and trails. The proposal comes amid a crush of ecotourism.

That could impact the vacation plans of a lot of folks from the Seattle area.

How many, you ask?

According to survey data from market research giant Nielsen, roughly 350,000 Seattle-area residents visited Hawaii in the past 12 months. That pencils out to nearly 8% of the adult population.

With our gloomy, gray weather and seemingly endless winters, it’s no surprise that people from Seattle love a Hawaiian getaway.

Among all major U.S. markets, Seattle ranked third for the share of its population that visited Hawaii. The top markets were all on the West Coast — that makes sense because of our closer proximity to the Aloha State.

San Francisco was the No. 1 market, with 12% of adults having visited Hawaii in the past 12 months. And even though San Diego, unlike Seattle, has warm, sunny weather and sandy beaches, folks there still enjoy a tropical getaway — nearly 9% of San Diego residents visited Hawaii, a slightly higher percentage than rainy Seattle.

At the other of the spectrum, hardly anyone (about 0.2%) from the West Palm Beach, Florida area visited Hawaii in the past 12 months — understandable, as South Florida also has a tropical climate and flying to Hawaii takes the better part of a day.

Nielsen conducted these surveys from June 2021 to October 2022. There were nearly 200,000 respondents nationally, including around 4,500 in the Seattle market area, which includes much of the Puget Sound region.

The Nielsen data also shows that Hawaii was the second most popular destination outside the Pacific Northwest for Seattle-area residents. Only Las Vegas was more visited, attracting nearly 450,000 tourists from our market, or 10% of the adult population.

The most popular places for stays of one night or more were, as you’d expect, closer to Seattle. The Washington coast ranked as the No. 1 destination, attracting 900,000 people, or around 1 out of 5 adults in our market area. The Oregon coast was second, with around 640,000 visitors from the Seattle area. Leavenworth was a close third, with 630,000 folks staying at least one night.

Most people in Seattle had at least one overnight stay somewhere in the past 12 months, but nearly 1 in 4 (24%) did not. That figure is around average for all major U.S. markets.

The most travel-obsessed market was Austin, Texas, where only 18% of adults had not visited anywhere overnight in the past year.

And the nation’s capitol for nesting at home? Nearly 40% in the Lexington, Kentucky, area didn’t take a single overnight trip anywhere in the past 12 months.