People in the Seattle area shun air conditioning in their homes, according to U.S. Census data. So how do we try to stay cool?

For a few weeks a year, Seattle plunges into a wave of hot days that might muddle the memories of our long, dark winters. But Seattle-area residents typically tough it out, more than most of the country.

A significant majority of households here do not have air conditioning, according to U.S. Census data.

So as temps reached into the 90s this week, what are some of your unusual or creative ways to beat the heat while inside your home?

