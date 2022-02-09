Spotify is easily the most popular platform for streaming audio among people who live in the Seattle area. In fact, Nielsen data shows Seattle is one of the platform’s top 10 metro areas.

According to market-research data from Nielsen, nearly 1 million adults in our metro area — about 30% of the total 18-plus population — used Spotify in the past 30 days.

But after the past couple of weeks, some Seattle-area Spotify users may be contemplating switching to one of the other audiostreaming services. Like so many things in our highly polarized society, even your choice of audiostreaming platform is now political — and in the wake of recent controversies, many progressives no longer feel that Spotify reflects their values.

Nielsen research shows that Seattle-area Spotify users tend to be left-leaning, even by Seattle standards. According to the data, 68% of people in the Seattle area who used Spotify in the past 30 days were Democrats or leaned Democratic. That’s a significantly higher percentage than our metro area’s total adult population, in which 56% were Democrats or leaned Democratic.

Only about 16% of Spotify’s subscription base in Seattle was Republican or leaned Republican.

So the question arises: Will recent controversies prompt some Seattle-area users to make the switch?

The first of the controversies that have left many progressives fuming at Spotify began in late December, when the platform’s star podcaster Joe Rogan, host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” interviewed virologist Dr. Robert Malone. Malone, a prominent vaccine skeptic, has been kicked off various social media sites for making false claims exaggerating the dangers of the vaccine.

In response, more than 1,000 health and science professionals signed an open letter to Spotify, pressuring the service to take steps to remove misinformation from the platform.

Additionally, musician Neil Young issued Spotify an ultimatum: either dump Rogan or remove Young’s music from their platform. A handful of other musicians and podcasters followed suit.

While Spotify added an advisory to any podcast dealing with the pandemic, CEO Daniel Ek stood by Rogan, saying he doesn’t want Spotify to become a “content censor.”

After that, thousands of people took to social media to announce they’d canceled their Spotify subscriptions. Others defended Spotify for not capitulating to “cancel culture” and supporting free speech.

The scrutiny intensified last week when a video compilation emerged showing Rogan repeatedly using racial slurs.

Some 70 episodes of “The Joe Rogan Experience” were removed from Spotify this past weekend. All the purged episodes appear to predate the pandemic.

There’s no way to know how many people have actually canceled their Spotify subscriptions because of either issue, but if it’s a large number, that could make a dent in Spotify’s Seattle market share.

In addition to demographic data for Spotify users, I also looked at data for the three other most popular audiostreaming services in the Seattle area: Pandora, Amazon Music and Apple Music. Among these three, only Apple Music has a more left-leaning subscription base than Spotify in Seattle, with 72% saying they were Democrats or leaned Democratic.

Nielsen data shows that Spotify users stood out among users of the major audiostreaming platforms along several demographic lines. Spotify users were significantly younger, with a median adult age of 33 years — that’s six years younger than the next-closest platform, Apple Music. Spotify’s subscription base is also more male than the other three, with women making up just 43% of the total.

One possible explanation for this is the person at the center of the controversy, Joe Rogan. His podcast, the Joe Rogan Experience, which is exclusively on Spotify, is reported to be particularly popular among millennial men.

With its younger demographic, it’s not surprising that Spotify users are much more likely to be single than users of other platforms. Just 41% were married — on the other three major platforms in the Seattle area, married people made up the majority of users.

Nielsen’s data is based on more than 2,700 survey responses from adults in the Seattle metro area, which includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties. The surveys were conducted from August 2020 to August 2021 — well before the controversies erupted.

So we’ll have to wait to see if there is indeed a drop-off in Seattle-area Spotify users in future surveys.