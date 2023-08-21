Migration to Seattle from other parts of the U.S. fell sharply during the pandemic. This happened in many other major metro areas, too.

But the latest data shows some of these areas have nearly returned to their pre-pandemic patterns of migration. But Seattle has not, and it appears that change may be long-term.

“Seattle was absolutely net-migration-positive, gaining people from the rest of the country,” said Stephan Whitaker, policy economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. “Now that’s changed.”

Whitaker authored a new research paper that looks at how the pandemic changed migration patterns in major U.S. metro areas. In his paper, Whitaker divides U.S. metro areas into four types:

High-cost metros: These are metros with at least 2 million people where the housing costs are higher than $200 per square foot. There are 12 metros in this category, and of course, Seattle is one of them.

Affordable, large metros: These metro areas have populations of more than 2 million and housing costs of less than $200 per square foot. There are 23 metro areas in this group.

Advertising

Midsize metros: These metro areas have populations between 500,000 and 2 million.

Small metro and rural areas: This category has metro areas with fewer than 500,000 residents and rural areas.

Remarkably, even with our high cost of living, Seattle experienced net gains in population from all four types of metro areas before the pandemic — in other words, there were more people moving to Seattle than moving from Seattle, even from less expensive metros and rural areas.

That has dramatically changed.

Since the third quarter of 2022, Seattle is only experiencing a net gain from one of the four types of metros — the high-cost one. So now we’re only gaining more people than we’re losing from places like San Francisco and New York. Overall, the net gain from other high-cost metros was around 2,000 people in the first quarter of 2023.

But for the other three types of metros, Seattle has gone from a net gain to a net loss in population since the pandemic.

Add up the migration numbers from all four types of metro areas, and Seattle had an overall net loss to other parts of the country since 2021. In the first quarter of 2023, the Seattle area had a net loss of roughly 3,400 people to other areas of the U.S.

What happened since the start of the pandemic that changed the balance of movers to and from the Seattle area?

Advertising

“Your strong candidates, of course, are remote work, increases in crime and changes in housing prices,” Whitaker said. “Those are probably the main ones.”

But, he added, it could also be that other metro areas have done better than Seattle at attracting new residents.

“You could have a situation where other metro areas have put together a more compelling value proposition,” he said. “So it used to be that the combination of price and unique amenities in Seattle was the best thing out there for people on the move.” That may no longer be the case for a lot of movers.

Of the three types of metros to which Seattle is losing population, the greatest losses are to small metro and rural areas. This actually started happening before the pandemic, in 2018, but the losses at that time were tiny. But since 2021, Seattle’s net loss to small metro and rural areas has been much greater, between 2,000 and 3,000 people per quarter.

Whitaker thinks Seattle’s proximity to a number of attractive small metros might help explain why we’re losing population to these areas — places like Bellingham, Spokane or even Boise, Idaho. They’re close enough that people who move to these areas can still maintain ties with the Seattle area.

The study defines the Seattle metro as the Seattle-Tacoma “Combined Statistical Area,” which is larger than the metro area. It includes most of the Puget Sound region. For the study, Whitaker analyzed data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York/Equifax Consumer Credit Panel and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Advertising

It should be noted that while the Seattle area is losing population through domestic migration, we are still gaining from international migration and “natural increase,” which is the number of births minus the number of deaths.

And Seattle isn’t alone in losing population to less expensive parts of the country. This is the general trend among all the high-cost metros.

So which metros are gaining from other parts of the U.S. now? Look to the Sun Belt. The data shows particularly strong growth through domestic migration in San Antonio and Dallas. Phoenix and Las Vegas have dropped off some recently, but are still showing positive net growth.