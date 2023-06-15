The 2010s were a boom period for hiking in the Seattle area. And just when it seemed hiking couldn’t possibly get any more popular, the pandemic took hold. Outdoor activities were among the few things folks could do that were considered relatively safe — and that meant even more people hit the trails.

Last year, when I wrote about a spike in how popular hiking was, I wondered if the uptick would continue as the pandemic eased up.

New data suggests the answer is “no.”

Hiking in the Seattle area had its first significant drop in popularity in more than a decade, according to new market-research data from Nielsen.

At the height of the pandemic, more than 1.25 million Seattle-area adults — roughly 40% of the population — said they’d been hiking in the past 12 months, according to Nielsen.

The new data, which is based on surveys conducted from January 2022 to February 2023, shows the number of local hikers dropped by about 100,000 from its pandemic-era peak. Around 1.17 million Seattle-area adults, or about 36% of the 18-and-older population, said they’d been hiking in the past 12 months.

The Seattle metro area includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, with a total adult population of about 3.24 million. For its 2023 release, Nielsen surveyed more than 3,400 adults in the three counties.

To be sure, the new numbers don’t represent a massive decline in hiking, and probably not enough that any local hikers would notice less crowding on the trails. Even so, it’s interesting to see a drop as large as 100,000 hikers, because over the past decade, hiking has experienced a remarkable rise in popularity in the Seattle area.

In 2010, around one-quarter of Seattle-area adults — fewer than 700,000 people — said they’d been hiking in the past 12 months, according to Nielsen. Gardening, swimming, camping and bicycling were all more popular outdoor recreational activities among Seattle-area residents at that time.

Hiking did grow in popularity over the next five years, but it was modest growth.

Suddenly, in 2016, the number of hikers jumped by 28% in a single year. For the first time, more than 1 million Seattle-area adults said they’d been hiking in the past 12 months. And it was no fluke. The number of local hikers exceeded 1.1 million by the end of the decade. Among outdoor recreational activities in Seattle, only gardening was more popular than hiking.

The surge in hiking was a national trend, though it was more pronounced in places with easy access to spectacular natural scenery, like Seattle. And it was primarily driven by millennials.

Some credit the 2012 bestselling memoir “Wild” by Cheryl Strayed (and the subsequent movie), about the author’s cathartic, 1,100-mile trek on the Pacific Crest Trail, for sparking a new interest in hiking among young people.

The rise of social media photo-sharing sites like Instagram surely contributed to the trend, too. Suddenly, it seemed, no hike was complete without a series of selfies posted online.

Beyond the end of lockdowns and social distancing, it’s possible there’s another reason the number of hikers in Seattle fell from its pandemic-era high: It might reflect a generational shift.

The data suggests there’s a little less interest in hiking among Gen Zers than the slightly older millennials. Nielsen only surveys people 18 and older, so not all Gen Zers are represented in the data.

According to Nielsen, 41% of Seattle-area Gen Z young adults (people 18 to 24 at the time) went hiking in the past 12 months, a little lower than the 45% of millennials (25- to 39-year-olds) who did.

Among 40- to 59-year-olds, 38% said they’d been hiking, while only 22% of those 60 and older had hit the trails.