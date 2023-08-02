Once in a while, I come across a data point that surprises me. This is one of those times.

A new national survey shows that, among the largest U.S. metro areas, Seattle had the highest percentage of residents who felt pressure to move because their neighborhood seemed unsafe.

The data comes from the ongoing Household Pulse Survey, a product of the U.S. Census Bureau and five other federal agencies. It’s a national survey, and data is also broken down for the 50 states and the 15 largest metro areas, including Seattle. The Seattle metro area includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, and it has an 18-and-older population of more than 3.1 million.

The latest version of that survey, conducted from June 28 to July 10, shows 7% of adults in the Seattle metro area — a projected 227,000 people — felt pressure to move in the past six months because of safety concerns in their neighborhood.

That may not seem like a huge number, but it topped the 15 metro areas. And compare Seattle with Boston, at the other end of the spectrum: Only 1% of residents there, a projected 34,000 people, felt pressure to move due to safety concerns.

Nationally, 3% of adults said they felt pressure to move because they don’t feel safe in their neighborhood.

Of course, violent-crime rates in Seattle have increased since the pandemic and are a major concern for people who live here. Even so, I would have guessed neighborhood safety might be a greater concern in metro areas where the principal city has significantly higher violent-crime rates than Seattle.

I found the results of this survey surprising enough that I wanted to make sure it wasn’t simply a fluke, which can happen with a survey. Fortunately, the question about feeling pressure to move had been included once before in the Household Pulse Survey, so I was able to compare the two versions.

Turns out, it wasn’t a fluke. On the earlier survey, which was conducted from June 7 to 19, Seattle was also No. 1 among the 15 metros, with 6.5% of residents saying they felt pressure to move due to safety concerns.

While the Seattle area’s violent-crime rate isn’t particularly high for a large urban area, the survey question isn’t about crime rates — it’s about perceptions of safety, and feeling pressure to move because of those perceptions. And sometimes there is a discrepancy between an individual’s perceived safety and actual crime rates.

It’s worth noting the Seattle area’s property-crime rate is among the highest in the U.S., and property crimes can also have a negative impact on perceptions of neighborhood safety.

On a personal note, my own sense of safety in my neighborhood has been shaken in recent months. I have lived for many years in Belltown near Pike Place Market, and I’ve never felt unsafe here. But I have felt less safe since the horrific killing of Eina Kwon, who owned a restaurant a couple of blocks from where I live. In June, Kwon, who was eight months pregnant, was shot alongside her husband while stopped in their car at a Belltown intersection.

More recently, five people were shot in a grocery store parking lot in Rainier Beach in South Seattle, and a man was fatally shot near Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila. It’s easy to see how violent crimes in such public spaces can contribute to the perception of one’s neighborhood not being a safe place.

Something that surprised me in the survey data: A significantly higher percentage of young people felt pressure to move due to neighborhood-safety concerns than older people. In the Seattle area, 12% of 18- to 34-year-olds said they felt such pressure, compared with just 2% of those 65 and older.

In a separate question, the survey asked respondents if they actually did move in the last six months from the pressure of safety concerns. In the Seattle area, a projected 51,000 people out of the 227,000 who felt pressure to move did, in fact, move.

In total, around 22% of Seattle-area adults — a projected 684,000 people — felt pressure to move in the past six months for any reason. That ranked Seattle third among the metro areas, after New York and Los Angeles. The top reason for feeling pressure to move in the Seattle area was an increase in rent, selected by a projected 286,000 people. Neighborhood safety was second.

The Household Pulse Survey is an experimental product and, unlike other census products that have a long lag time, provides near-real-time data. The program was initiated in 2020 in response to the pandemic. It was intended to help inform officials and policymakers about the impacts of COVID-19 on communities across the country and to provide data to aid in a post-pandemic recovery.