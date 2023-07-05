Seattle’s recovery from the pandemic is still going strong, at least in population growth.

New data from the Washington Office of Financial Management shows the city’s population hit 779,200 on April 1, a net gain of about 16,700 people from one year earlier. That’s a healthy 2.2% growth rate.

I imagine this news will surprise some readers, because Seattle does have its problems. I often hear from locals who are ready to pack it in and try their luck elsewhere. But clearly, the Emerald City hasn’t lost its appeal for many people.

That sets Seattle apart from our nearest “peer” cities, Portland and San Francisco — both have lost population since 2020, according to the most recent census data, which is for July 1, 2022.

The state and the U.S. Census Bureau both produce population estimates for Washington cities, but the state releases its data a lot earlier than the Census Bureau. We’ll have to wait until next year for the census estimates on the July 1, 2023, population for Seattle and other Washington cities, and to compare Seattle’s population growth with Portland and San Francisco’s during the same period.

The state’s data shows overall, Seattle grew faster than King County suburbs. In fact, Seattle accounted for more than half of the county’s growth. While Seattle’s population increased 16,700, the rest of King County increased 13,400.

King County’s growth rate was 0.9%. The county’s population hit 2.35 million in 2023.

A handful of King County cities grew faster than Seattle.

The fastest-growing city in the county — and the state — was Black Diamond, a small city about 30 miles southeast of Seattle. Its population hit 6,880 in 2023, up by more than 700, for a one-year growth rate of 12%. Black Diamond is home to a large new master-planned community called Ten Trails, which is being built in phases. This development, which opened in 2018, will eventually include roughly 6,000 homes, bringing more than 15,000 people to Black Diamond.

Some other more rural parts of the county continue to have strong population growth — Carnation, North Bend and Duvall all grew at faster rates than Seattle. Since the start of the pandemic and the rise of remote work, several small, more rural communities have more people.

On the Eastside, Kirkland, Redmond and Woodinville had growth rates higher than Seattle.

Bellevue only grew about 0.5% for a net gain of 700 people, for a total population of 154,600. Renton and Federal Way grew even slower, and SeaTac was the one city in the county to lose population, with a net loss of 170 residents.

The state uses many records to determine changes in population. Some examples include vital statistics data (births and deaths), administrative records (counts of registered voters, licensed drivers, motor-vehicle registrations, K-12 students, Medicaid and Medicare recipients), housing data (number of completed housing units, postal delivery statistics, etc.) and data from “group quarter” housing (dormitories, nursing homes, prisons, etc.).

No Washington county lost population this year, but a few in Eastern Washington had a 0% growth rate: Garfield, Ferry and Columbia.

The fastest-growing county was Whatcom, where Bellingham is located, which grew around 1.8%. Benton County, where Kennewick is, had the second-fastest growth rate at about 1.5%. Snohomish County came in third, just shy of 1.5%.

Four cities in Snohomish County had major growth rates: Mountlake Terrace (7.9%), Sultan (7.5%), Lynnwood (5.3%) and Monroe (4.5%).