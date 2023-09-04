For a long time, I would have guessed the Seattle area is one of the capitals of veganism and vegetarianism. I generally think of these alternative diets as something more popular among progressive and liberal types, for which Seattle is well known.

So I was surprised to see new survey data from market-research giant Nielsen showing the Seattle area is barely average for the share of the 18-and-older population that is vegetarian or vegan. Among the 50 largest metro areas, Seattle ranked 34th.

Just 3.6% of adults in our area — that’s about 118,000 people — identified as vegetarian or vegan, according to the survey data. The national average among adults living in metropolitan (or nonrural) areas is 3.9%.

The Seattle metropolitan area includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, and has an adult population of more than 3.2 million. Nielsen surveyed 3,431 people in our metro area from January 2022 to February 2023.

Something that wasn’t a surprise was seeing Portland near the top. With 5% of adults preferring vegetarian and plant-based foods, Portland ranked fourth. San Francisco was tenth, at 4.4%.

But another Bay Area metro took the top spot, and that may also be a little surprising at first glance: San Jose came in first, with nearly 7% of the adult population identifying as vegan or vegetarian.

Background may be a factor. India is the most vegetarian country in the world, with nearly 40% of the population identifying as vegetarian, according to the Pew Research Center. San Jose has the highest percentage of Indian people of any metro area in the nation, at 9.5%, or about 190,000 people, according to census data.

The Seattle metro area also has one of the highest shares of Indian people, but at around 3%, it’s nowhere near as high as San Jose.

I wish I had some insight as to why the Seattle area ranked relatively low for vegetarianism and veganism. The only thing that comes to mind is our love of local seafood, especially salmon and oysters. Still, I certainly wouldn’t have expected to see Seattle rank behind places like Houston (4%) or Atlanta (3.7%), but that’s what the data shows.

The most meat-loving areas of the country are clustered around the Rust Belt and Upper Midwest. Indianapolis ranked 50th, with just 2.4% of adults identifying as vegetarian or vegan.

Nielsen data shows nationally, adults who are vegetarian or vegan have a median age of about 41.5 years, significantly younger than the median for the total adult population of 48 years. Men are just slightly more likely to be vegetarian or vegan than women.

There is a strong correlation between vegetarianism/veganism and level of education. People with a four-year college degree or higher are 32% more likely to be vegetarian or vegan than the overall adult population.