As the pandemic took hold in 2020, there were a lot of reports of young adults moving back to the safety and financial security of their parents’ home. And many of these “boomerang kids” were apparently staying put.

But the latest census data doesn’t support the existence of this trend — not nationally, nor in Seattle. The percentage of young adults living at home remains roughly the same as it was pre-pandemic.

The new data, which is for 2021, shows in the Seattle metro area, roughly 238,000 18- to 34-year-olds lived with their parents — that’s about 25% of the 958,000 people in that age group.

That’s pretty much the same as it was before the pandemic. In 2019, an estimated 228,000 young adults in the Seattle area were living at home — while that’s a slightly lower number from 2021, the difference isn’t statistically significant.

The Seattle metro area includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

If there was a brief spike in boomerang kids in 2020, we can’t tell from census data. The Census Bureau did not release single-year data for 2020 because the pandemic made data collection too difficult.

Does the 1 in 4 young adults living at home in the Seattle area sound like a high number to you? It did to me, at first. Then I looked at the data for other large metro areas.

Advertising

Turns out, it’s not high at all. Among the nation’s 25 largest metros, Seattle’s percentage of young adults living at home was the second lowest. Austin was the only metro with fewer 18- to 34-year-olds living with parents, at 20%. Denver, like Seattle, was at around 25%.

The Riverside, Calif., metro area topped the list with 47% of young adults living at home. New York, Miami and Los Angeles were also higher than 40%.

Most of the largest metro areas had a higher percentage of young adults living at home than the nation as a whole. Nationally, about 33% of 18- to 34-year-olds lived with parents in 2021 — around 23.5 million of the more than 71 million Americans in this age group.

Interestingly, that number actually decreased since the pre-pandemic period. In 2019, 24.3 million young adults lived at home across the nation.

Why does the Seattle area have such a low share of young adults living at home?

Your guess is as good as mine, but here’s mine: For the past decade, Seattle has been a magnet for young people from around the country and the world. Thousands moved here for jobs in tech, and even more were drawn to this area for its outdoors lifestyle and natural beauty. And because these young folks aren’t from the Seattle area, living with parents here isn’t an option.

Advertising

The two other metros with very low share of young adults living at home — Austin and Denver — are also the two metros that compared with Seattle for drawing huge numbers of young adults in the 2010s.

The census data also shows us the living arrangements of the roughly 719,000 Seattle-area young adults who didn’t live with their parents in 2021.

The largest number — about 268,000 — were married and lived with their spouse, and another 133,000 lived with an unmarried partner. About 120,000 lived with a roommate and nearly as many (115,000) lived alone. The remaining 84,000 lived with a relative who wasn’t a parent.

Not every adult who lives with their parents is young. In the Seattle area, around 49,000 35- to 64-year-olds lived with their parents in 2021, and another 1,800 were 65 and older.