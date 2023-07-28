The same-day release of two blockbuster movies — “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” — made the July 21-23 weekend the fourth-biggest box office weekend ever.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, domestic box office revenue for the two films hit $311.1 million over opening weekend. Social media users have even coined a term for seeing both back to back: “Barbenheimer.”

It’s welcome news for the theaters. Movie attendance dropped off a cliff in 2020 as the pandemic took hold and lockdowns were put in place, and it hasn’t fully recovered.

In the Seattle area, about 36% of adults said they’d seen a movie in a theater in the past three months, according to the latest market research data from Nielsen. The data is based on surveys conducted from January 2022 to February 2023, so it doesn’t reflect any “Barbenheimer” effect.

That represents a large decline from before the pandemic. In surveys conducted from February 2018 to February 2019, 55% of respondents in the Seattle area said they’d been to a movie in the previous three months — that’s about 19 percentage points higher than the most recent data.

Among the 15 largest market areas, that represents the fourth-largest decline in moviegoers during this period. In San Francisco, the share of adults who attended a movie theater in the previous three months dropped by around 21 points from before the pandemic, falling from 63% to 42%. Detroit and Minneapolis also had larger declines than Seattle.

The moviegoing audience fell significantly in all 15 market areas — the smallest decline was in Miami, where it dropped by about 13 percentage points.

It might have seemed there wasn’t much that could lure folks from their streaming services and back to the theaters, but “Barbenheimer” proves audiences will pack a movie house, if you give them something they want to see.

It would be interesting to know the percentage of Seattle-area adults who went to the movie theaters last weekend. Surely it was a huge bump from recent months. The most recent Nielsen data, from January 2022 to February 2023, shows that in the Seattle area, less than 7% of adults attended the opening weekend of a motion picture in the past 12 months. Among the 15 largest market areas, only Minneapolis and Boston was lower.

It’s not clear why Seattle is near the bottom of major markets for attendance at movies. Perhaps the fear of crowded indoor spaces from the pandemic has lingered longer here than in other parts of the country.

The Nielsen survey data shows younger Seattle-area adults have been more likely to go the movies than older people. In the 18-to-34 age group, 48% said they’d been to a movie theater in the past three months. Among 35- to-49-year-olds, that number drops to 40%, and it plummets to 25% for those 50 and older.

The numbers were higher for all age groups before the pandemic, but were similar in that a higher share of younger people attended the movies. In the 2018-2019 data, 67% of 18- to 34-year-olds had been to a movie theater in the past three months, compared with 60% of those 35 to 49 and 45% of those 50 and older.

Seattle-area men were slightly more likely to be moviegoers than women, 37% to 34.5%. That was also true before the pandemic, but the numbers were 56% and 54%.