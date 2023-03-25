A lot of people write to me complaining about Seattle — as a local-news columnist, that’s part of the job.

Sometimes I hear from folks who’ve moved away recently and tell me it’s the best decision they’ve ever made. I also hear from those who are done with the Seattle area, or with Washington, and are planning their escape.

I realize, of course, these sentiments are not representative of the population as a whole. People who are perfectly happy here are a lot less likely to tell me about it than those who want to leave.

Even so, I’ve wondered whether a higher percentage of people are looking to leave Seattle than most other places. Now, some new data suggests this is in fact the case.

Newly released survey data from the federal government shows that of the nearly 1.6 million households in the Seattle area in 2021, about 171,600 — almost 11% — were either thinking about or planning to move to a different place in the next 12 months.

Among the 15 largest metro areas, Seattle had the second-highest percentage of people considering or planning to move away, just a fraction behind Dallas — the two metros were effectively tied at 11%. The Riverside, California, area had the third-highest percentage, with about 10% of households planning or contemplating moving away within the year.

The Seattle metro area includes King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

At the other end of the spectrum, less than 6% of households in the New York City area were readying to leave town. Phoenix and Miami were at less than 7%.

Nationally, 9.8 million households, or 7.6%, reported they were planning or considering moving to a different city or somewhere else in the next 12 months.

The data comes from the new 2021 American Housing Survey, or AHS, which is the most comprehensive survey of housing data in the U.S. It is sponsored by the Department of Housing and Urban Development and conducted every other year by the U.S. Census Bureau. Each survey breaks out data for the 15 largest metro areas, including Seattle.

The AHS survey question asked respondents who said they are planning or thinking about moving to choose one of four options about where they want to go: Stay within their current neighborhood; move to a new neighborhood within their current city; move to a different city; or go somewhere else.

In total, a projected 321,500 Seattle-area households, or about 20%, indicated they were planning or thinking about an upcoming move. Of those, 33,600 wanted to move within their current neighborhood, while 105,200 wanted to change neighborhoods, but not leave their current city. Among those households that wanted a bigger change, 114,300 said they would like to move to a different city and 57,300 said they would move somewhere else. Another 11,100 who said they were looking to move did not respond to the question about where they wanted to go.

Among those who said they wanted to move to a different city, there’s no way we can know how many wanted to leave the Seattle area entirely, and how many wanted to move to a different city but remain in the area — for example, move from Seattle to Tacoma.

A much higher percentage of Seattle-area renters than homeowners indicated plans or desire to move to a different city or somewhere else: 19.5% of renters vs. 5% of homeowners.

This data is interesting, but I would caution readers against drawing too many conclusions from it. A number of caveats should be kept in mind.

The biggest one? The survey doesn’t ask respondents about their reasons for moving away.

Some people who have written to me to say they have left Seattle or are considering moving have pointed to issues around local or state government and the political climate here, and crime and homelessness.

We can’t know how many people leave Seattle because of those reasons, but some national data shows those reasons for moving are not common.

The Current Population Survey, also conducted by the federal government, asks Americans who’ve moved recently about their primary reasons for doing so. In the most recent survey, conducted in 2022, housing issues topped the list — for example, wanting new, better or cheaper housing, wanting to own instead of rent or wanting to live in a nicer neighborhood. Family and relationships, or establishing one’s own household, are also major reasons for moving, as are job and commute-related matters. Smaller numbers of respondents cited retirement, college, health reasons, climate or a natural disaster as reasons for moving.

Nationally, only about 6% of respondents selected “other reason.”

It should be noted the data captures the reasons behind all moves, both local and long distance.

Another caveat with the AHS survey is that the question about moving is a new addition for 2021, so we can’t compare the results with earlier surveys. And 2021 was, of course, an unusual year. Because of the rise of remote work, many more people might have been planning or considering a move than in earlier years — and this phenomenon might have been more pronounced in the Seattle area, where a large share of the workforce is employed in white-collar jobs that can often be performed remotely.