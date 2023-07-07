Is Seattle still a good place to live?

Most city residents think so, according to a recent Seattle Times/Suffolk University poll. But a deep dive into the survey data shows that when it comes to perceptions about Seattle’s quality of life, there’s a gap between newer arrivals and longtime residents.

Overall, when asked how they feel about Seattle as a place to live, around 67% of those surveyed said it was either “good” or “excellent.” About 32% said it was “fair” or “poor,” and the remaining 1% were undecided or refused to answer.

But the level of satisfaction with life in Seattle is significantly higher among newer arrivals — an impressive 80% of those who’ve lived here 10 years or less felt Seattle was a good or excellent place.

Most folks who’ve lived here more than 10 years also have positive feelings about the city, but the share is a lot lower — just 61% said it was good or excellent.

It makes sense to me. People who’ve lived here a very long time have seen a lot of change over the years. Some may have a sense of nostalgia for a Seattle that was less crowded, less expensive and not so gentrified. Newer arrivals moved here after a lot of that change already happened, so they may be more likely to be OK with it.

Then there’s politics. The poll shows, compared with longtime residents, newer arrivals were more aligned with the city’s current progressive political climate — they had higher levels of support for a new capital gains tax on Seattle residents (in addition to the state capital gains tax), and for the proposed Seattle affordable-housing levy. Newer arrivals were also more in step with Seattle’s famously left-leaning City Council. When asked how they feel about the council’s ideology, 45% of newer arrivals said it was “just right,” compared with just 26% of longtime residents.

This also makes sense to me. For many newer arrivals, Seattle’s reputation for progressive politics may have been part of the city’s appeal. But some longtime residents may feel things have shifted too far to the left in recent years.

But to be clear, while longtime residents may be more conservative than newer arrivals, there are hardly any true conservatives in the city. Only 4% of longtime residents surveyed identified as Republican, as did 3% of newer arrivals.

While newer arrivals and longtime residents both said they feel safe in their neighborhoods — 87% and 84%, respectively — the two groups have different perceptions of crime. Among those who’ve lived here 10 years or less, only 27% believed that crime is increasing in their neighborhood, while 36% of longtime residents felt that way.

But newer arrivals and longtime residents agree on the most pressing public-safety issue facing Seattle. Fifty-two percent of new arrivals and 47% of longtime residents selected drug use as the top public safety concern. The other choices on the survey were gun violence, car theft and shoplifting.

While longtime residents showed a higher level of dissatisfaction with life in Seattle, they aren’t any more likely to be contemplating a move away than newer arrivals. When asked if they’ve seriously considered moving from the city in the past year, 34% of longtime residents answered “yes,” nearly the same as the 32% of newer arrivals who did.

But among the roughly one-third of respondents who have seriously considered moving, the primary reasons were different. For the newer arrivals, who are also more likely to be renters, housing costs were the No. 1 reason they might leave Seattle, selected by 59%. For longtime residents, public safety concerns were the main issue, chosen by 41%.

As you might expect, people who’ve lived here 10 years or less tend to be younger. Among those surveyed, 43% were 18 to 34 years old, and only 8% were 55 or older. Seattle has, of course, been a magnet for young adults from around the country and the world since the previous decade.

Those surveyed who’ve lived here more than 10 years tended to be older, with only 14% between 18 and 34, while 47% were 55 and older.

The Seattle Times/Suffolk University poll of 500 Seattle residents was conducted June 12-16 by phone. It has a margin of error of 4.4 percentage points.