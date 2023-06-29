In most places, there isn’t much of a difference between the numbers of women and men until you look at older populations. Women tend to live longer than men, so the 80-and-older population skews female pretty much everywhere.

But new census data reveals King County has an unusually large gender gap for an entirely different age group: young adults.

Census data released last week shows that in 2022, there were around 35,000 more men than women in the 25-to-39 age group in King County.

The total number of King County residents in this age group was around 607,000 — broken down by gender, there were 321,000 men and 286,000 women. That pencils out to a ratio of more than 112 young men per 100 young women.

I compared this gender gap among young adults with other large U.S. counties to see how King County stacks up. Among the 144 counties with at least 500,000 residents, King tied for the third-largest gender gap in favor of men.

The only two counties that skewed even more male for young adults were both in California. Santa Clara County, where San Jose is located, had about 117 men per 100 women in the 25- to 39-year-old age group. In San Francisco, which is both a county and a city, there were nearly 113 men for every 100 women.

Advertising

Why do these three counties have such a large gender gap among young adults? You may have already guessed one possible explanation.

Tech workers.

The emergence of tech as the dominant industry in Silicon Valley, San Francisco and Seattle has had profound impacts on these areas. Some of these are obvious. The creation of thousands of high-paying tech jobs has, for example, made these areas much more affluent, but also contributed to housing-affordability crises.

The gender imbalance among the young adult population may be another side effect of the tech boom.

Let’s take a look at tech employment in King County using the latest census data available, which is from 2021.

The data shows about 150,000 people employed in computer and mathematical jobs in King County — that’s roughly one out of every eight employed people. And of those 150,000 workers, 113,000 — that’s 76% — were men.

Advertising

Tech, of course, isn’t the only male-dominated industry. And the other two counties that round out the top five are not tech hubs.

In El Paso County, Colo., where Colorado Springs is located, there were about 112 young men for every 100 young women — basically the same as King County. This is likely because of the heavy military presence in El Paso County, which is home to both Army and Air Force bases. According to the Department of Defense, women only made up around 17% of the active-duty force in 2021 and 21% of the National Guard and reserves in the U.S.

In Kern County, Calif., where Bakersfield is located, there were also about 112 young men for every 100 young women. The dominant industries here are also male-dominated: agriculture and oil.

The five counties at the opposite end of the spectrum, where the young adult population most heavily skewed female, are all in the East.

Washington, D.C., which like San Francisco is both a county and a city, had the largest gender gap in favor of women among 25- to 39-year-olds. There were only 90 young men for every 100 young women in the nation’s capital in 2022.