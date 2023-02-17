Everyone knows housing costs are much higher in Seattle than most places in the U.S. But it’s not just our pricey real estate that makes this such an expensive place to live: Just about everything here costs more — and in many cases, a lot more.

That point is made clear in the newly released Cost of Living Index for 2022, published by the Virginia-based Center for Regional Economic Competitiveness, a nonprofit research and policy organization. The COLI surveys the cost of more than 60 goods and services in hundreds of cities and urban areas around the nation.

The new annual report shows that, for example, you’ll pay around $40 for a men’s haircut in Seattle (before tip). If you’ve lived in Seattle for a while, you probably don’t think twice about shelling out that much for a visit to the barber.

But that price is far higher than you’d pay in most cities — in fact, according to the COLI report, which surveyed costs in 265 cities, the typical price of a men’s haircut in Seattle is nearly double the national average of $22.

We’re not the only place with such pricey cuts, though — $40 is the norm in Portland, Boston, and Washington, D.C., too, according to the report. Surprisingly, a barbershop cut in San Francisco costs less, at an average price of $27.

You might be thinking that Seattle barbershops tend to be trendy and upscale, and that could account for the price difference.

True, but let’s take another example from the COLI survey: A 6 oz. tube of toothpaste (Crest or Colgate). It’s the same thing no matter where you buy it, but the typical price per tube in Seattle was $4.38, about $1.82 (or 71%) more than the 265-city average.

Almost everything surveyed in the COLI was more expensive than average in Seattle. Rents and home prices, of course, were at the top of the list — both are more than double the average for the 265 cities. Other basics like utilities and gasoline were significantly higher, too.

The 2022 annual report showed the overall cost of living in Seattle was 50% higher than the average for the 265 cities surveyed. Surprisingly, that’s actually a little bit lower than it was before the nation was gripped last year with some of the highest inflation rates in decades. In the 2020 annual report, Seattle was 57% more expensive than average.

Other items more expensive in Seattle than nationally include a bag of Lay’s potato chips (24% more expensive in Seattle), a 2-liter bottle of Coke (23% more expensive) and a McDonald’s Quarter Pounder with cheese (22% more expensive).

Health care costs, groceries and various other goods and services were also well above the national average. For example, an office visit to a general practitioner was about $177 in Seattle, 42% higher than the 265-city average. Rib-eye steak was nearly $18 per pound, about 29% more than the average. A pair of boys bluejeans (Levi’s, Lee or Wrangler) typically cost $42 here, 57% higher than the average. And a Seattle yoga class will set you back about $23, which is 37% above the average.

There were just two items that were below average in price in Seattle last year. A dozen eggs at $2.23 was a whopping 2 cents below the national average. And a 30-year mortgage had a rate of 2.61% in Seattle, slightly lower than the 2.71% national average.

Seattle wasn’t the only pricey city to see a drop in how much higher its cost of living was than the national average. The same change occurred in most other areas with high living costs, too. In the nation’s most expensive place — Manhattan — the cost of living dropped from 146% to 128% more expensive than the national average. Among the 10 most expensive places to live in the U.S. (Seattle ranked eighth), eight saw living costs drop compared with the average between 2020 and 2022.

The reason for this appears to be primarily due to housing costs. While they’ve gone up pretty much everywhere in the past two years (the report shows rents in Seattle increased 13% since 2020), they’ve jumped even faster in many smaller cities — and in particular, in cities that have grown a lot since the pandemic. For example, in Boise, Idaho, rents have gone up 31% in the two-year period.

To produce the Cost of Living Index, which was first published in 1968, hundreds of researchers collect data at the local level on prices for various goods and services. For a city the size of Seattle, they collect 10 sample prices for each item.

All researchers in each location collect data during the same three-day period each quarter. Researchers are also given detailed instructions on how to select each item (such as brand, size and so on) to ensure the items are as comparable as possible between cities. Taxes are not included in the prices.